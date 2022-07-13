Aamir Khan suffers knee injury during ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot, actor to undergo treatment

Aamir Khan who is known to be a perfectionist when it comes to filmmaking and acting craft and the veteran star who is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha suffered knee injury during the shooting of the Advait Chandan directorial. The actor underwent physiotherapy and took painkillers to avoid the excruciating pain caused while running. The reason why Aamir Khan chose to run despite the injury was- the delay in shooting due to the pandemic.

The shoot did turn out to be very grilling and over-taxing but the star didn’t give up and gave his best shots. The running sequence from the film holds great significance as in this scene, Laal Singh Chaddha runs for years, passing through every picturesque location in India, and achieving milestones in his life. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Aamir, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, and Naga Chaitanya alongside Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and more.