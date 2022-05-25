Aamir Khan to release trailer of Lal Singh Chaddha during IPL 2022 finals

The much awaited trailer of Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha is all set to release soon. The announcement was made by superstar Aamir Khan himself on the social media handles of Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir has announced that the trailer of his upcoming film will be released during the IPL final on May 29.In the video, Aamir said that he will be a part of Byju’s Cricket Live on Star Sports India and Disney+ Hotstar from 6 pm onwards, and the trailer will be launched in the first innings during the second time out.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the video with the caption, “The #LaalSinghChaddha trailer will be launched on 29th of May in the most awaited T20 cricket final to be hosted by none other than #AamirKhan. The trailer will play in the first innings during the second time out, on @starsportsindia & @disneyplushotstar.”Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.The movie releases after a long haul on the 11th of August, coinciding with the festive day of Raksha Bandhan. The film was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2020 but owing to Covid-19, the film saw as many as four postponements before this date was locked.