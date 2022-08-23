Aamir Khan to take a sabbatical after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan who worked non stop for 3 years on Laal Singh Chaddha is planning a 2 month sabbatical in the US as per a report in Mid-Day. A source was quoted telling the publication, "Given his perfectionist streak, Aamir had single-mindedly dedicated the past three years to Advait Chandan's directorial venture. The actor wanted to take some time off before he got consumed by his next project. While the audience's response to 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been heartbreaking, he has taken it in his stride. The actor wants to utilise the next few weeks to negotiate international sector release plans for the 'Forrest Gump' adaptation, while also enjoying the much-deserved break."

Despite releasing on a holiday Laal Singh Chaddha recorded an opening weekend box office collection of Rs 45.83 crore. The film's opening weekend figure was lesser than the opening day numbers of Aamir's last film Thugs of Hindostan.Amid Laal Singh Chaddha's dismal performance at the box office, there were also reports that there are no OTT buyers for Aamir Khan's film. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama that the Dangal star always wanted Netflix as the streaming platform as he wanted the global push for his film. However, after the film flopped, tehre are no takers. A source told the portal, "Aamir started negotiations with a massive figure of Rs. 150 crores citing his box office history and records. If that was not enough, Aamir was also adamant that the film would release on Netflix a whole six months after its theatrical release. Netflix tried its best to get Aamir to relent and lower the cost and time period between the theatrical and OTT release."

