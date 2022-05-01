Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals getting anxiety attacks

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira, on Sunday, took to her social media handle and shared a mirror selfie, in which she was seen donning an off-white dress. In the post, Ira revealed that she gets anxiety attacks.She wrote "I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like."

Further talking about her therapy and how she is going through the situation, Ira added, "It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help.It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. "Ira continued, "But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later.Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there. "Further, she concluded that the picture she posted was after a long shower that she took after the anxiety attack that she recently faced.