Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets postponed from April 2022 to August

Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed again. The makers have announced a new release date for the movie. The film, which is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, was all set to release on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi. However, the makers of the film have decided to postpone the film's release to August 2022.Earlier, Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' was set to release on August 14, but they have now pushed its release date.

Aamir also expressed gratitude to the makers of 'Adipurush' in the statement. The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022." 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Advait Chandan.