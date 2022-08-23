Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to be banned in Kolkata?

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has sparked yet another controversy. A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed in the Kolkata High Court against Laal Singh Chaddha. The PIL calls for a complete ban on the film in Bengal citing the reason that the movie has disrupted the peace.As per IndiaToday, advocate Nazia Elahi Khan has filed the PIL in Kolkata High Court against Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha. The PIL demands a complete ban on the film in Bengal because the advocate feels like the Army is not represented properly in the film.

She has also demanded that if the movie ban is not banned, a police should be posted outside every theatre because what is shown in LSC can disturb the peace and order in Bengal.Directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is a remake of Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'. Reacting to the boycott trend, Aamir had previously said, “I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film." At the end of its second weekend, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has earned Rs 55 crore at the box office.