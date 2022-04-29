Aamir Khan’s mom reviews Laal Singh Chaddha, actor open's up on mother's feedback

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.Ahead of the film’s release, Aamir launched the first song ‘Kahani’ during a radio show and also interacted with audiences via the same medium. During the interaction, he revealed what his mother Zeenat Hussain felt after watching Laal Singh Chaddha. He also acknowledged that his mother's opinion or review of his work matters the most for him. Amid the test screenings of the film, Aamir’s mom had watched the film.

He further shared that his mom loved the film and even advised him to not cut anything from it. Aamir also revealed that his mom is very upfront in reviewing his performances and that she honestly reviews it. "Main hamesha Ammi ka pehla reaction leta hu. Koi bhi cheez ke liye. Uske baad main bachon ka leta hu.When asked how his mom responds, when she doesn’t like hsi work, Aamir shares, that his 'Ammi' gives a very clear response. He further added that when she doesn't like something, she simplay says 'remove', what have you made!'Revealing what his mother said to him after watching Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, that his mother loved the film. “She said to me 'Aamir don't listen to anyone. Your film is very nice. You release it as it is. Don't cut anything.' So what my mother feels about my work is very important for me”. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The Hollywood film featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. As far as Laal Singh Chaddha is concerned, it features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh as well. The film is all set to be released on August 11, 2022. Earlier, it was scheduled for release on April 14, 2022.