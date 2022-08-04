Aamir Khan’s sardar character in Laal Singh Chaddha gets Sikh body SGPC’s approval

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for release. The film, an official adaptation of Forrest Gump, sees Aamir essay a Sikh character for the first time in his career. While Aamir’s bearded and turbaned look in the film has created buzz among the fans, it has also won the approval of Sikh religious body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The makers did not want to hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. Hence, they arranged for a special screening for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The traditional Sikh body has approved the depiction of the sardar character in the film.

As the plotline of the film is based in Punjab, Aamir Khan, who is also the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha, showed the film to the members of the SGPC. Talking about the same, he said “I was very touched with the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply."Before starting the shoot, the makers had showed the script of Laal Singh Chaddha to the members of SGPC. As the film is based in Punjab and Aamir Khan plays the character of a sardar, the makers wanted to get every single detail right. Recently, they screened it for the members of SGPC who loved the film.Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, will be released on 11 August 2022. The film’s script has been adapted by actor-screenwriter Atul Kulkarni, who makes his debut as a screenwriter.