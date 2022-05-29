Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan to make TV debut with Star Plus’

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan is all set to make her TV debut with Banni Chow Home Delivery. Actors Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra will be seen in lead roles on the show while Nikhat and veteran actor Rajendra Chawl will also play important roles. Starting May 30, the show will air on Star Plus and will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Before TV, Nikhat has featured in several films including Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, and Tanhaji. She has also been producing films and shows for a long time. She even helped her father, Tahir Hussain, produce Tum Mere Ho that also featured her brother, Aamir. Confirming the development, Nikhat told Zoom TV, "I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with the leading channel of our country Star Plus. It’s an opportunity and an honour to make my place in the viewer’s heart. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops."The show will start airing on Star Plus from 30th May 2022, every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm.

