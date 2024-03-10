Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Wraps Up 50-Day Shoot of his Second Film in Japan

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie 'Maharaj' and is currently filming his second project in Japan. Recently, he completed shooting for his untitled second film in Japan, marking another milestone in his budding acting career. Junaid recently concluded filming for his second untitled film in the picturesque settings of Japan.



A report in Pinkvilla stated that Junaid is coming back from Japan after completing 50 days of schedule of his upcoming untitled film made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. After shooting for a month and a half in Sapporo, Japan, Junaid has finally wrapped up the schedule. The initial day of shooting in Japan saw unexpected Snowfall on Day One. This didn't stop the team; they showed incredible resilience and determination, keeping the project on track. After sharpening his craft in theater for over seven years, Aamir Khan's eldest son, Junaid Khan, is poised to make his silver screen debut in Aditya Chopra's period epic 'Maharaj,' helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra.