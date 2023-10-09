'Aarya 3' teaser: Sushmita Sen is back in ferocious avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : And the wait is finally over. The teaser of Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya 3' is out and it has taken fans' curiosity one notch higher.

In 'Aarya', Sushmita portrays a resilient woman who crosses boundaries to shield her family from the world of crime. In the teaser, she pointed out how she never wanted to be a powerful gangster, but was forced to become one owing to circumstances. From fighting goons to wielding a sword, Sushmita definitely looked deadlier than ever.

Sharing the teaser's link, Disney+ Hotstar took to Instagram and wrote, "Jiske sar pe taaj hota hai, nishaana bhi uss hi pe hota hai. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

Sushmita feels honoured to step back into Aarya's shoes for 'Aarya 3', which also stars Sikandar Kher.

"Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It's an honor to step back into her shoes for 'Aarya' Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her."

Creator, co-producer and co-director of 'Aarya', Ram Madhvani said: "After the immense love that we have received from audiences over the last two seasons, we present to you a new era of Aarya where she leaves no stone turned. Season 3 will keep audiences on their toes with the exciting journey of Aarya to emerge as the ultimate don. Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power. Is this her final chance? You will soon find out."

The third season will be out on November 3.

Sushmita was last seen in Jio Cinema's Taali, where she played the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

