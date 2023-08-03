Aatmapamphelet, Against The Tide, Ghaath amongst 7 Marathi films selected for the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is all set to begin from August 11 to August 29, showcasing an array of outstanding Indian films across various genres and also films from the Indian subcontinent. IFFM has announced a emarkable lineup of Marathi films have been shortlisted for special screenings including some having their Australian premieres at the prestigious festival which showcases the best of Indian cinema. These captivating films showcase the extraordinary talents of Marathi filmmakers, highlighting the diverse storytelling and cinematic brilliance from the region. Amongst the 7 selected Marathi film, Aatmapamphlelet has even itself a nomination for the Best Indie film at the festival by its festival jury including Oscar winning filmmaker Bruce Beresford, the director of Driving Miss Daisy.

Against the Tide (Documentary Film):

"Against the Tide" written and directed by Sarvnik Kaur is a gripping documentary film that delves into the lives of courageous individuals who dared to challenge societal norms. Its about two friends, both Indigenous fishermen, who are driven to desperation by a dying sea. Their friendship begins to fracture as they take very different paths to provide for their struggling families.

Viral (Short Film):

"Viral" directed by Shreyas Dasharathe is an enthralling short film in Urdu, Marathi and Hindi language that takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster, exploring the power of the internet and its impact on modern relationships. The cast includes Harsh Rane, Ashitosh Gaikwad, Hammad Siddiq as the protagonist.

Ghaath (Feature Film):

"Ghaath" directed by Chhatrapal Ninawe is a riveting feature film that weaves an intense tale of on the fringes of central India's Maoist-affected jungles, there is a tense interplay between guerrillas, civilians and the police. With its powerful performances and mesmerizing storytelling, The cast includes Jitendra Joshi, Milind Shinde, Suruchi Adarkar, Janardan Kadam and Dhananjay Mandaokar.

Rekha (Short Film):

"Rekha" directed by Shekhar Babu Rankhambe is an evocative short film that explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships. Through its poignant narrative, the film captures the essence of raw emotions, making it a must-watch for cinephiles on online platforms.

Follower (Feature Film):

"Follower" directed by Harshad Nalawade is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that takes the audience on a thrilling ride through unexpected twists and turns. This gripping feature film boasts top-notch performances and masterful direction, making it an exhilarating cinematic experience for movie enthusiasts. In a small town riddled with territorial dispute, a radicalized journalist believes in exposing the atrocities committed against his community. But his beliefs are based on half-truths propagated by an extremist leader. The film stars Raghu Prakash, Donna Munshi, Harshad Nalawade.

Aatmapamphlet - Autobio-Pamphlet (Feature Film):

"Aatmapamphlet" directed by Ashish Avinash Bende is a thought-provoking feature film that delves deep into the human psyche and the concept of self-discovery. Its powerful narrative and stellar performances have earned it a place in the selection for theatrical screenings. Its about a Ten-year-old Srushti holds Ashish's hand by accident at their school's annual function, and thus, beautiful first love sprouts. As Ashish and his one sided love grow up, he witnesses dramatic socio-political transformations around him, his family, his city and India. The joyride of finding answers about himself and humanity begins. The cast includes Om Bendkhale, Pranjali Shrikant, Bhimrao Mude, Ketaki Saraf, Paresh Mokashi.

Vaat (Feature Film):

"Vaat" directed by Miransha Naik is a compelling feature film that unravels the complexities of human desires and the consequences that follow. With its intriguing storyline and captivating performances, "Vaat" will be available for online viewing, reaching audiences beyond the boundaries of traditional cinema. The film narrates present day Goa, a small and an extremely reserved Hindu community that serves as home to Mattu, 30, a farmer. He makes the mistake of beating up another villager and in return, his family is shunned from the temple rituals and fined a hefty sum of 3 lakhs. Not only does the family have to deal with the humiliation of being social outcasts, but Mattu has to come up with the money quickly or else his sister's wedding will be called off. The film cast includes Arjun Radhakrishnan, Raavi Kishor, Deepti Devi.