Aayush Sharma invites social media anime video creator to join 'Ruslaan' team

Mumbai, March 11 Ever since the poster and pre-teaser drop, Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Ruslaan' has been making waves as a riveting blend of heart-pounding action and emotions set against a backdrop of intrigue.

'Ruslaan' promises an experience that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

With the excitement around the film's story taking centre-stage, a social media creator posted a video that showcased his version of the film's narrative.

A talented animator, Darshan Dabrase shared the video on his Instagram profile, tagging Aayush in the post. Impressed by Darshan's talent and the unique rendition of his upcoming film, Aayush reposted the video on his own social media platforms.

In his repost, Aayush showered Darshan with praise, describing the video as "next level awesome" and perhaps the "coolest countdown" yet to his film's teaser.

The interaction did not end there. Aayush went a step further. He extended an invitation to Darshan to collaborate with him on 'Ruslaan'. In a message accompanying his repost, Aayush said, "Let's work on Ruslaan together."

It is yet to be known what Darshan will do as part of the 'Ruslaan' team, but it is wonderful to see the film and its headliners make it a movie of the people, by the people.

'Ruslaan' starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade is being helmed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is set to release on April 26.

