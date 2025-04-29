Aayush Sharma Recalls the Moment When Arpita Visited His House For the First Time: She Made Me Change the Curtains

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Sharma have been married since 2014. Time and again, the duo have made major eye-catchy appearances and have often spoken about each other and their bond. Recently, in a conversation with celebrated filmmaker Farah Khan, Aayush delved deeper into his wife's nature and recalled an instance when she visited his house for the first time. Describing Arpita's nature, Aayush said, "She’s innocent, cute, and like a coconut—tough on the outside but incredibly soft on the inside." Further, he talked about the time when Arpita visited Aayush's house for the first time. He said, "The first time Arpita came to my house, she made me change the curtains!" In response to Farah Khan, Arpita shared that what she liked about Aayush was his honesty and that he’s also very cute.

Also Read: Meet new member of Aayush Sharma's family

Ever since Aayush Sharma and Arpita got married, they have faced a fair share of struggles of being under the radar of the media and public. Despite facing constant scrutiny and labels, Aayush did not let it affect his personal bond with his wife, his kids, and family. Instead, he let his work speak for himself. Over the years, he has created a self-identity through sheer hard work and dedication that distinguishes him from unnecessary tags and labels. From Loveyatri, Antim: The Final Truth, and Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma has proven to be a promising star. Recently, Ruslaan clocked one year since its release, and Aayush Sharma celebrated the feat by recalling audience reviews and the positive word-of-mouth surrounding it.