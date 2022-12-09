Aayush Sharma's 'AS04' onboards veteran South Indian star Jagapathi Babu

South Indian star Jagapathi Babu has joined Aayush Sharma in the film 'AS04'.

The veteran Telugu and Tamil actor Jagapathi Babu joined the cast of Aayush Sharma's 'AS04' for a pivotal role and the announcement for the same was made by the lead star Aayush Sharma on his social media on Friday morning.

He took to Instagram and shared a photo with the veteran star.

Check out the post:

Aayush Sharma welcomed Jagapathi Babu to 'AS04' by saying, "I am an ardent follower of cinema across languages and have always admired Jagapathi Babu sir's work. He is an incredible actor and enjoys a huge fan following not just down South but nationwide as well. The moment that the script was ready, I was very certain I wanted to request Jagapathi sir to be a part of the film because we only could envision him playing this role. Can't wait to unveil a totally new side of him in AS04. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to share screen space with him and learn from him every time we are on sets together."

Talking about his association with Aayush Sharma for AS04, Jagapathi Babu said, "AS04 is a very interesting film, despite being guided by an extremely exciting and refreshing approach, it is predominantly held by the fundamental traits of a typical Indian masala genre, making it a promising entertainer. I am immensely glad Aayush and the team of AS04 approached me, and I discovered the gem of a performer that Aayush is, the hard work, dedication and knowledge that he brings to the table are truly remarkable and I am truly enjoying every moment of working with him."

Earlier recently, Aayush Sharma unveiled a glimpse into 'AS04' on his birthday, which also marks his fourth film in Bollywood.

Produced by KK Radhamohan the yet-untitled action entertainer 'AS04' stars Aayush Sharma and debutante Sushrii Mishraa in the lead.

Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both songs.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in another action thriller 'AS03'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor