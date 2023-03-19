Abdu Rozik reacts on his rift with MC Stan, says 'I don't need him, he is a liar'

All is not well between Bigg Boss 16 contestants, aka mandali members Abdu Rozik and winner MC Stan. The Tajikistan-origin singer is miffed with the rapper, and he claimed that the latter is spreading lies about him in the media. In the show, Stan and Abdu had discussed collaborating on a song. However, their equation hasn't been the same since the show ended. Abdu claimed that MC Stan has told the media that he was getting requests from him to make reels on his new song Pyaar. However, he has now clarified the same.

One of the things that became the talk of the town in Bigg Boss 16 was the friendship of 'mandali'. It included contestants MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqueer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. While many of them remained friends even after the reality show, the ugly fall-out between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik grabbed many eyeballs. It started when during a recent event, the 19-year-old Tajikistan singer said 'mandali kahatm". Later, he also blamed the rapper for spreading lies and talking about the song they were supposed to do together. Abdu claimed that MC stan never called him for the song but only asked to promote his solo song.

During a recent LIVE, Abdu Rozik claimed that he has 8 million followers on Instagram and he doesn't need MC Stan. He also hinted that MC Stan used him for publicity and for his own good. Further in the video, Abdu took a dig at the rapper and said that he never drank anything or made bad videos because he knows people follow him. He stressed that he doesn't want to encourage the youth for wrong things. He also said that he has much more fanbase than MC Stan so why would he ask the rapper to make reels with him. Abdu also talked about their phone conversation and said that MC Stan did not even say hello and started talking badly on the call. He further stressed that the rapper is telling lies in media about their song when he doesn't even need it.

Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi became a household name after winning Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 last month defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot in the grand finale.