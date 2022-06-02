Abhimanyu Dassani: KK had immense power to transport listeners to other world through his voice

Mumbai, June 2 As the world bid adieu to playback singer KK after his untimely demise, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani spoke about the singer's importance in his life and how KK had the power to teleport a listener to a different world altogether.

Sharing his feelings for the singer and his craft, Abhimanyu, who awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Nikamma', said, "A couple of days ago Weaver speaking about 'Yaaron - Rockford', the song 'Yaaron' is one of the most soulful songs about friendship that I can remember."

Describing the power of KK's vocals, he further mentioned, "You can even call it (the track) a timeless classic because of the voice of KK sir, which could transport you into that world with all those emotions."

He shared that the KK's departure is a "loss is immense to the world of music".

He further shared, "This year has been very difficult for us music lovers because of the losses of important artistes like Lataji (Lata Mangeshkar), Bappi da, Sidhu Moosewala and KK sir."

Packed with action, comedy and masala, the film brings Abhimanyu in a fierce action avatar.

'Nikamma' produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, will arrive in theatres on June 17.

