Abhinav Choudhary's father goes missing, actor seeks help

In a shocking turn of events, TV actor Abhinav Choudhary father has gone missing from Begusurai, Bihar. On Friday, Abhinav took to Instagram to inform everyone about the unfortunate news. He also uploaded a photograph of his father. "Guys plz let me know if anyone has any idea about my papa, specially in Bihar, UP, Jarkhand and all over India. Share it with your contacts too," he wrote.

He shared a post and the caption in his post read, "Guys plz spread the word and share it with your friends & family & help me find my papa, he could be anywhere in india by now its already been 3 days now, but specially people from begusarai, bihar ,up & delhi,jharkhand, ranchi, lucknow..etc. "Reportedly, Abhinav's father has been battling depression. On the work front, Abhinav will next be seen in Heropanti 2 which stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria and is slated to release in 2022.

