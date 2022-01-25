Abhinav Shukla's cousin stripped naked and paralysed after brutal beating , actor seeks help

Bigg Boss 14 fame actor Abhinav Shukla on Monday took to his Twitter to share that his cousin was brutally beaten up and is left paralysed. He also revealed that the cousin, named Mahesh Sharma, was in the ICU for a month, and that they struggled to get an FIR registered in Gurdaspur, Punjab.Abhinav shared pictures of his 36-year-old cousin, from his hospital bed and tweeted, “My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU.

My cousin was brutally beaten when he was unconscious,stripped naked,left to die somehow he survived. spent 30 days in ICU. Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur@DGPPunjabPolice@PunjabPoliceIndpic.twitter.com/Qq4C6zfRmy — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

Thankyou Sir , getting the needful done ! Jai Hind — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 23, 2022

Now he is paralysed, so much happened but we all are begging the concerned PS to file an FIR. @PP_gurdaspur@DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd.”IPS officer Surendra Lamba responded to Abhinav’s tweet, and wrote, “@ashukla09 Please ask them get their statement recorded to @PathankotPolice at PS Mamoon Cantt. They have already been directed to ensure legal action. Also, share with me if any issue is there. We are committed to ensure justice as per law and facts. Jai Hind !.”Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhinav Shukla was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav is one of the most popular faces on Indian television and is married to Rubina Dilaik.