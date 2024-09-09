Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's 'Ghoomer' Shines at Indian Film Festival of Alberta with Special Screening and Shabana Azmi's Presence

The veteran actress Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher flew to Canada to attend the special screening of Ghoomer at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Alberta. Even after a year since its release, the film continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, thanks to its compelling storyline and stellar performances from the cast. The screening at the festival is a testament to the enduring impact the film has had on viewers. Expressing her excitement, Saiyami Kher said, "Ghoomer has been the most special experience of my life. It's truly overwhelming to see how Ghoomer is still making noise even a year after its release.

The film’s powerful story and the emotional connection it has built with audiences are what keep it alive. I'm so happy that viewers continue to shower love on my character, and it’s a privilege to be a part of something so special. The chance to attend this screening along with Shabana ji and witness the ongoing love for the film firsthand is incredibly heartwarming." Directed by R. Balki, Ghoomer tells the story of resilience, passion, and the human spirit, themes that have deeply resonated with audiences. The film's ongoing recognition at international festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Alberta showcases its continued relevance and the impact it has made across borders.