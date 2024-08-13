Abhishek Bachchan drops video from Paris Olympics, calls Neeraj Chopra's win "icing on the cake'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Abhishek Bachchan, who witnessed the Paris Olympics 2024 live, shared the experience on his social media. He said it was an honour to watch javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a video featuring the moments from the Olympics.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "The energy in the entire city was palpable and especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!!

Felt like....Paradise."

The clip includes photos of him taking selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower, holding the Tricolour at the stadium, and hugging Neeraj Chopra after his winning throw.

Earlier, Abhishek was in headlines for his heartwarming gesture for Neeraj Chopra post his silver win at Paris Olympics 2024.

A video from the post match celebration went viral in which Junior B can be seen giving a warm hug to Chopra.

Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters.

Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

Chopra's first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were fouls. Despite a strong performance in the qualification round with a throw of 89.34 meters, his 89.45-meter throw was not enough to retain his gold.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record and surpassing Denmark's Andreas Thorkildsen's mark from Beijing 2008. Grenada's Anderson Peters secured bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen in 'Housefull 5'. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.

