Sridevi 61st Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Remembers Late Wife In A Heartfelt Note

Today marks the birth anniversary of India's biggest female star late Sridevi and on her special day filmmaker Boney Kapoor remembered his late wife. Sharing a beautiful picture of Sridevi, Boney wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday my Jaan (hug and kiss emojis) (sic)." As Boney posted the photos, Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor went down memory lane as she shared an adorable click from her childhood, featuring herself with her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor. In the photo, Sridevi looks beautiful as she sits beside her daughters and poses for the camera. Sridevi died in February 2018. She was in Dubai at the time of her death, and her body was recovered from a bathtub in the hotel she was staying at. It was reported that she died due to accidental drowning.

Earlier, in an episode of Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan 7', Janhvi, while opening up about how life changed after her mom's death, said, "The reality that I am living now is so anchored. It feels secure only because of Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi. I'd like to think that I have retained and preserved whatever she has instilled in me but it almost hurts to remember the person that I was because it was different."She added, "It almost feels that the person I was when mom was around was a fantasy. And the life I had then was a fantasy. I mean, of course, there were issues like every family has, but it was idyllic and it seems almost like a dream." Janhvi, who was last seen in Ulajh alongside actor Gulshan Devaiah, has Devara, featuring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, in her kitty.



