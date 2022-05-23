Abhishek Bachchan mourns the demise of noted suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to express his sorrow over the death of a noted suit stylist of the film industry, Akbar Shahpurwala. "Returned home to very sad news," Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his note. “Akbar Shahpurwala, a true legend of the film industry, has died. He was known to me as Akki's uncle. He made my father's costumes and most of his suits for as long as I can remember, as well as many of my films. He cut and stitched everything from my first suit as a baby (which I still have) to the tux I wore to Refugee's premiere. You had arrived as a star if your costumes and suits were made by Kachins and then Gabbana. That was his standing and influence. If he cut your suit himself, he truly loved you” he added.

Soon after he shared his post, his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented, "🙏🏽 many memories. May he rest in peace." Karan Johar wrote, "I remember him so fondly ❤️." Abhishek Kapoor and Bobby Deol dropped broken heart emojis while Farah Khan and Nimrat Kaur put heart emojis. Abhishek recently returned from Cannes 2022 with his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'Dasvi' with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.