Abhishek Bachchan reacts on rumours of starring in Dhoom 4 with Salman Khan

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starred in the 2004 action-thriller Dhoom. Bikes were a huge part of the movie, which starred Abhishek as a cop Jai Dixit, and John as a gang leader Kabir Sharma. The film was followed by sequel Dhoom 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and later a 3rd part Dhoom 3 starring Aamir Khan.

Now there is a strong buzz about the the fourth installment and speculations are rife that the fourth installment might star Dhoom 4. When quizzed about the prospect of acting with Salman for the action franchise Abhishek refuse to speak too much on the matter. The Guru actor said it is the producer's call refering to Aditya Chopra. Bachchan senior said that he will be ready to act in the film whenever Adi calls him. Knowing the history between the two stars it will be interesting to see whether it will be possible to bring the two stars together. Both Salman and Abhishek recently attended at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 in Mumbai.