Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s first look from R Balki's Ghoomer revealed!

The first look R Balki’s Ghoomer is out in which Abhishek Bachchan is seen sharing the screen space with Saiyami Kher. Flaunting his greys, Abhishek Bachchan looks impressive right from the word go. Sharing the first look on Twitter, Saiyami wrote, “A project with some of the nicest people I've met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer (sic).”

A project with some of the nicest people I've met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzoUeskgDf — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 15, 2022

Saiyami Kher will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer alongside Abhishek Bachchan who will essay the role of a coach. Directed by R Balki, the film also stars Shabana Azmi in a significant role. Saiyami and Abhishek earlier worked together in her Breathe: Into the Shadows. This is Abhishek's second collaboration with R. Balki after Paa which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in key roles. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in in Dasvi alongside Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam.