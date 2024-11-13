Abhishek Bachchan’s natural warmth, relatability made Shoojit choose him for ‘ Want To Talk’

Mumbai, Nov 13 National award winning director Shoojit Sircar revealed the reason why he chose Abhishek Bachchan for his upcoming film “I Want To Talk”. He said the actor has natural warmth and is relatable that made him the perfect choice for the movie.

Shoojit said: "I chose Abhishek for this role because he brings a natural warmth and relatability that is perfect for exploring the depth of a daughter-father relationship.”

The filmmaker added: "We've wanted to work together for years, and this story of family and everyday life was the ideal fit. Abhishek has delivered one of his finest performances, capturing the subtle, slice-of-life moments that truly bring the character to life."

Some of the filmmaker’s past movies like Piku, Sardar Udham, October, and Madras Cafe have been critically acclaimed worldwide.

The film narrates the story of a father-daughter relationship, where Arjun (played by Abhishek) is fighting against an illness that changes his life completely tagged along with internal battles.

“I Want to Talk” marks the first collaboration between Abhishek and Shoojit which will be released in theaters on November 22.

The makers of the film on November 11 dropped the first song ‘Dil Ghabraye’ from the film.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the melodious track with fans and wrote in the caption, “Life always gives you a choice… When in doubt, listen to ‘Dil Ghabraye’ #IWantToTalk In Cinemas 22nd November.”

Known for his soulful voice and poetic lyrics that resonate with fans across the indie music scene, Taba Chake has given his vocals to the number.

Talking about the song, Taba Chake had shared, “Creating the music for I Want to Talk has been a truly special experience. The film’s emotional core resonated deeply with me, and I wanted the music to reflect that raw, heartfelt connection.” The film’s director Shoojit Sircar added, “This song is the emotional core of I Want to Talk. Taba’s unique voice brings authenticity to the story.”

The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

