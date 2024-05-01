Abhishek Bajaj opens up on playing Chakku Pandey in ‘Namacool’

Mumbai, May 1 Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who is gearing up for his upcoming web show 'Namacool', shed light on his character and said that he “really wanted to play the UP guy character.”

"To be honest, I really wanted to play the UP guy character because it’s been a long time, I have only played Delhi and Punjabi guy. I have even manifested this character," Abhishek said.

Taking inspiration from personalities such as Manoj Bajpai and late icon Irrfan Khan, Abhishek drowns himself in his character's persona.

"I feel he is the original Chakku Pandey because he really helped me a lot. It was all over the team effort," said Abhishek.

'Namacool' is set to stream on Amazon miniTV.

