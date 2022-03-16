Abhishek Banerjee all set to play the lead in 'Nazarandaaz'

Ila Sankrityayan

Mumbai, March 16 Actor Abhishek Banerjee has started shooting for Vikrant Deshmukh directorial 'Nazarandaaz'.

He shares his excitement on playing a lead role in the film.

Abhishek says: "Started shooting for 'Nazarandaaz', produced by Lakshman Uttekar and Karishma Sharma's company Kathputli films with T-Series."

The actor who is known for his roles in 'Stree', 'Rashmi Rocket' and in the web series 'Paatal Lok' and 'Mirzapur' shares details about his upcoming project.

"It's going to be directed by Vikrant Deshmukh. It's a very good script and everyone will get to see an unusual Jugalbandi between Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta, this film is all heart," he adds.

Abhishek will also be seen in 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi' and Telugu thriller 'Runway'.

