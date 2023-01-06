Abhishek Banerjee is awaiting people's response to extreme characters in 'Stree 2'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actor Abhishek Benerjee is excited for 'Stree 2' and said that he was very nervous about his character JD aka Jana as it had to be similar yet difficult from 'Stree'.

Talking about how excited the star is for his upcoming projects and the year as well, he said: "2023 is here!!! And I am very thrilled to kickstart this year, but looking back at the work I did last year- I was very nervous about JD aka Jana as it had to be similar yet difficult from Stree.

"But thankfully it was received well by the audience. Now the journey of Stree 2 will be super exciting.. recently I wrapped up Apurva and now I am gearing up for the release Rana Naidu.

"I'm thrilled to see how people will react to some very extreme characters . The play ground is going to get bigger and better this year... so I am looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Bhediya' and will be seen in 'Dream Girl 2', 'Stree 2', 'Apurva' and 'Rana Naidu' amongst many others.

