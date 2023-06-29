Abhishek Banerjee starts shooting for 'Vedaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Actor Abhishek Banerjee has kick-started the shoot for 'Vedaa', which is being directed by Nikkhil Advani.

On Thursday, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Nikkhil from the sets of the film.

"Nervous excited and grateful to be a part of VEDA ! Thank you @nikkhiladvani for this opportunity," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuEAbshS5oU/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

In the film, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of the antagonist.

The action thriller also stars John Abraham and Sharvari.

In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.

As John mentioned, "I look forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey."Sharvari, who was seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' also shared her experience of working with John and Nikkhil and said, "Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I want to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as 'Vedaa'.""It's a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I'm super excited about filming 'Vedaa'," she added.

The film is slated to release next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor