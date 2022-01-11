Ace director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's congratulatory message delights actor Tovino Thomas

Chennai, Jan 11 Actor Tovino Thomas on Tuesday expressed happiness at Thiagarajan Kumararaja, one of Tamil cinema's most admired directors, complimenting him for his performance in the recently released superhit film 'Minnal Murali'.

Sharing a picture of the message that director Kumararaja, who is known for having directed the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Aaranya Kaandam', featuring Jackie Shroff and Guru Somasundaram among others, sent him, Tovino Thomas said, "Have been an ardent fan of Thiagarajan Kumararaja sir and my brother Guru Somasundaram ever since watching 'Aaranya Kaandam'. Words of appreciation from him means the world."

"Super happy to be receiving all the love and acclaims for 'Minnal Murali' on a daily basis. Puts a super wide smile on my face every single time!"

A few days ago, director Karan Johar had sent a congratulatory message to Tovino.

Posting a picture of Karan Johar's message, the actor had said, "Messages like these ! It's not always that the whole world starts appreciating your work from every nook and corner. And specially when an ace filmmaker like Karan Johar who has given numerous all-time entertainers for us, appreciates our work, it sure feels surreal. Thank you sir for letting us know how much you loved the movie ! Glad to know you enjoyed it thoroughly."

