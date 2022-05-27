Action ordered against Sameer Wankhede for shoddy probe in Aryan Khan case

Hours after Aryan Khan's acquittal from the Mumbai-Goa drugs on cruise case, it is learnt that Government has asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation the drugs haul case, news agency ANI reported.The report further suggested that Government has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case. "The competent authority has been asked by the government to act against Sameer Wankhede for shoddy investigation. Action will be taken against him for his fake caste certificate," a Home Ministry officer with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others were given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in the alleged cruise drug bust case.Following the agency decision, former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal head, Sameer Wankhede refused to comment. “Sorry, I can't comment. I'm not in the NCB, talk to NCB officials," Wankhede, whose term with the anti-drugs agency ended on 31 December last year, told India Today. In January this year, the officer returned to his parent cadre, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI); in September 2020, he was sent on a deputation with the NCB.Wankhede, who himself courted several controversies during the episode, led a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship at the International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in the metropolis. The team recovered various drugs, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash from the vessel.

