Actor Allu Arjun Shares Son, Ayaan's Handwritten Letter; After Pushpa 2 Shatters Box-Office Records

Allu Arjun’s 10-year-old son, Ayaan. On the eve of his father’s highly anticipated movie release, Ayaan penned a heartwarming letter which has gone viral on social media. The 10-year-old's note expressed his immense pride in his father as he wishes him and his team 'the best of luck' ahead of the film's release. "Dear Nana, I'm writing this note to express how proud I am of you and your success hard work, passion and dedication. When I see you at number 1, I feel on top of this world. Today is a special day as the worlds greatest actors' movie is out. I understand your mixed bag of emotions, on this day. However, let me assure you that Pushpa is not just a movie but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting. I would take this opportunity to wish you and your team the best of luck!!"

Touched by my son ayaan’s letter 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dLDKOvb6jn — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 4, 2024

The young Ayaan ended his heartfelt letter with the kind of encouragement that fathers carry around with them for the rest of their lives. He declared to his dad, Allu Arjun that regardless of what happened with Pushpa 2, he would always look at his father as his 'forever hero and idol.' The little one also proudly stated that no matter how many fans Arjun had, his son would always be his biggest fan. Ayaan's note concluded as follows: "No matter the outcome, you'll be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around the universe, but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan and well wisher. From: The proudest son in the world. To: My top idol and Nana my love, heart and soul."

Pushpa 2 The Rule was released worldwide today, December 5. The first part of the movie was a blockbuster, which also led to Allu Arjun winning the national award for the best actor. Pushpa 2 directed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It also stars seasoned actor Fahaad Fassil. The movie's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the film has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Strong promotional and social media campaigns, and trailer releases have created significant buzz among public and Allu ARjun's fans for the movie, which is expected to break box office collection records.