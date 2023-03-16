Actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at US gym by unidentified man

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was working out at a gym in America when he was attacked by a man. According to media reports, the assailant brandished a knife and threatened the other gym members and left Aman with multiple injuries and scars across his torso. As per a media report, Aman was attacked at Planet Fitness - a chain of gyms in the North American nation in Grand Oaks, California.

The incident took place around 9:20 am. The police are currently investigating the matter. Aman Dhaliwal is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Punjabi cinema. He has been a part of Punjabi movies like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Ajj De Ranjhe, and more films.Apart from working in Punjabi movies, Aman was seen in Bollywood films like Jodhaa Akbar and Big Brother. The actor has also been a part of TV shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Porus and Vighnaharta Ganesh.