Actor Amit Sadh in Ladakh for new project

Actor Amit Sadh is currently in Ladakh for the shoot of his new project.

On Monday, Amit took to Instagram and shared a picture of him in army uniform.

Without revealing too much information about the project, he wrote, "Back in the uniform. Of the - Great Indian Army !! Will share details soon -- Jai Hind."

In the image, he can be seen walking towards Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre.

As soon as Amit shared the picture, fans and followers chimed into the comment section to wish him luck.

"All the best, Amit," a social media user commented.

"May you always march towards success. Good luck," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Amit has earlier played the role of an army officer in 'Jeet Ki Zid' show.

( With inputs from ANI )

