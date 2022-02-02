Actor Amitabh Dayal dies of heart attack at 51

Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal, 51, has passed away following a massive heart attack, the actor’s wife, producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil confirmed to Indian Express. "He passed away at 4:30 am on Wednesday, 2 February. After suffering a massive heart attack on 17 January, he was hospitalised. He then tested COVID positive, but later tested negative too", Patil told the publication.

She added, "We will be performing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh's family is from Chhattisgarh, so we are waiting for his relatives to come".Dayal worked in films such as Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003) with Om Puri, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Virrudh, Raj Babbar’s Dhuaan (2013) among others. He is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini. He also worked on P. Akash’s Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi (2005), the film started Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri and Kapil Dev, but never saw light of the day.