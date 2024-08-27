Actor Darshan to be shifted to Bellary prison amid VIP treatment row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 27 : Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in Renukaswamy's murder case, will be shifted to Bellary Jail after his purported photograph of hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, in the lawns of Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Karnataka went viral.

On Tuesday, the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court ordered to shift Darshan to another jail amid VIP treatment row. Other accused Pawan, Raghavendra and Nandish will be shifted to Mysore Jail. The police are also preparing to shift the accused Jagdish to Shivamogga and Dhanraj to Dharwad Jail.

Actress Pavitra Gowda, who is also accused in the murder case, will remain in Bangalore jail.

Three special teams have been formed to investigate three cases related to special hospitality in the jail.

On Monday, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda responded to the matter.

He said, "If this person is being given extra privileges, it is wrong. Officers who have facilitated such privileges should be held accountable, and action should be taken against them."

The Karnataka government earlier suspended seven prison officials after purported picture of Darshan from the jail circulated online. In the image, the actor was seen holding a cup in his right hand and a cigarette in the other

The officials were suspended following the directions of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately transfer Darshan and others to different jails.

Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara termed it as a lapse and assured it would not be repeated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor