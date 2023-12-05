Actor Dinesh Phadnis of CID fame dies of multiple organ failure

Actor Dinesh Phadnis who played Fredricksin the popular crime show CID passed away last night as per a TOI report. His CID co-actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya on the show, confirmed the news of his death. The actor was in his late 50s, and was receiving treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital.

Shetty shared that Dinesh died of multiple organ failure. He said, “There were a lot of complications and he was removed from ventilator last night.” The actor’s funeral will take place in Mumbai at 10.30 am.Dinesh suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, following which he was admitted to the hospital. Later, Shetty confirmed it was not cardiac arrest but liver damage.Dinesh became a household name after playing the role of Fredericks in the long-running TV show CID, which first aired in 1998 and ran for twenty years