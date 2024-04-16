Actor Dwarakish Dies: Legendary Kannada Producer Passes Away at 81 in Bengaluru

Legendary Kannada actor, producer and director Dwarakish passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday. He was 81. The veteran actor had complained of respiratory problems on Monday night and passed away in his sleep later. The actor, however, is said to have passed away due to age-related ailments. Dwarakish made his debut as a comedy actor in Kannada cinema in 1964. After having a successful run as an actor, he ventured into production and direction of films.

He debuted as a producer with Dr Rajkumar’s famous movie Mayor Mutthanna in 1969. He debuted as a producer with Dr Rajkumar’s famous movie Mayor Mutthanna in 1969. He has produced close to 48 films and directed nearly 19 movies. Dwarakish famously collaborated with late actor Dr Vishnuvardhan. They starred together in many films including Singaporenalli Raja Kulla, Kalla Kulla, Kittu Puttu, Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege, and Apthamitra. The two fell out and reunited multiple times during their careers. Apthamitra, which came out in 2004, was their last collaboration. He is also famously known as Kulla Dwarakish due to his short stature. He has not only contributed to Kannada cinema but also to Tamil and Hindi films. Dwarakish’s acting career has spanned several decades and he was last seen in the 2015 film Aatagara.

He has made a significant contribution to Kannada cinema, leaving his mark as an actor, director and producer. Dwarakish has been active in the film industry since 1966, producing numerous movies under his production company Dwarakish Chitra.