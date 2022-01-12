Actor Jitendra Joshi tests positive for COVID-19

Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The 'Godavari' star who is quite active on social media, took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. Joshi wrote, "corona chose my body to stay . it's very very verry painful. I have fever , headache, body pain n what not!! requesting all who came in contact with me to get tested . my RTPCR reports ll follow soon.

Earlier, actress Nehha Pendse had shared that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. "After dogging the virus for 2 years, I, unfortunately, have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being an introvert can be helpful at times." the actress had shared. On the work front, Jitendra Joshi will be next seen in Nikhil Mahajan's 'Godavari' alongside Gauri Nalawade, Neena Kulkarni and Vikram Gokhale.