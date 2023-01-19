Actor Julian Sands reported missing while hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Los Angeles, Jan 19 Julian Sands, a British actor best known for his roles in films like the 1985 drama 'A Room With a View' and the 1989 horror entry 'Warlock', was reported missing at about 7.30 p.m. last Friday, January 13.

Sands had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles, reports 'Variety'.

According to a representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, ground crews responded and began searching the area soon after the 65-year-old Sands was reported missing. However, parties had to be pulled Saturday evening, after roughly 24 hours of searching, due to avalanche risks and trail conditions.

Sands is known to be an enthusiastic mountaineer. "I love climbing mountains, I've spent a lot of time in the Alps over the years, a lot of time in the Andes, Alaska and the American ranges," Sands told ThriveGlobal in 2020.

Authorities have continued with intermittent searches by helicopter and drone. However, a search party hasn't been deployed in more than four days. While the Sheriff's Department plans to launch a ground effort once weather conditions improve, authorities are currently cautioning prospective hikers to stay out of the area.

The Baldy Bowl hiking area is located near Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California. Nighttime temperatures in the area have been in the mid-20s over the past week.

British film producer Cassian Elwes shared that he had known Sands' was missing for several days. "I'm devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I've said many prayers," Elwes wrote in a post on Twitter.

Sands featured in films and TV series before rising to prominence for his lead role as George Emerson, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter in James Ivory's 'A Room With a View'.

Other notable credits include the 'Warlock' films, 'Leaving Las Vegas', 'Arachnophobia' and 'Naked Lunch'.

In recent years, Sands had played film roles in notable arthouse titles such as 'Benediction' and 'The Painted Bird'.

