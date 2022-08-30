Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested in Mumbai

Actor, Kamaal Rashid Khan, was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday, 30 August, over his controversial tweet in 2020.He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before a Borivali court today, Mumbai Police said.

An FIR was lodged against him for making derogatory remarks about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media in 2020. The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal regarding derogatory tweets posted by the actor. On April 30, Khan took to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and said the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon, according to a PTI report quoting police official.