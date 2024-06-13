Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan Booked for Making ‘Objectionable’ Remarks About BSP Chief Mayawati

Police have booked actor Kamaal Rashid Khan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BSP chief Mayawati, a senior official said on Thursday. The FIR against Khan alias KRK was lodged at Deoband police station by the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) district unit chief Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The actor hails from the district's Fulas Akbarpur area. He made the "objectionable" remarks against Mayawati in a post on X, the police said. His brother Majid Ali, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Saharanpur on a BSP ticket, said he had "nothing to do" with Khan over the past 15 years. Khan is also known for his controversial criticisms of Indian film personalities. Khan has been at the center of controversies since 2008. Courts in Mumbai granted injunctions to restrict Khan from posting defamatory content against actor Salman Khan and producers Nikhil Dwivedi and Vashu Bhagnani in separate cases in 2021.

He was arrested and detained in 2022 by the Mumbai Police, when returning from Dubai where he had been residing, for complaints (filed by Yuva Sena politician Rahul Kanal) on his 2020 tweets against Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii, a 2020 LGBT film dealing with transgender issues (hijras), and tweets against director Ram Gopal Varma.[25] After spending nine days in judicial custody, he was granted bail for the tweets and for a separate 2021 sexual molestation complaint filed by model Taashaa Hayaat

