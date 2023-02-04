Actor Marlon Brando's 'breakup' letter to girlfriend up for sale

A letter written by actor Marlon Brando to French actress Solange Podell, with whom he was romantically involved in the late 1940s, is up for sale.

It was listed by RR Auctions in Boston. The three-page note, written in pencil and riddled with spelling errors, could fetch as much as $15,000 at the auction.

The letter was written to French actress Solange Podell. The pair met backstage during the New York production of A Streetcar Named Desire. They quickly got into a romantic relationship but eventually split up. Brando rose to fame in Hollywood, while Podell became a photographer.