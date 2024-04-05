Actor Nadia Khan Alleges Big Bollywood Stars Like Khans Conspired to Ban Pakistani Artists Out of Insecurity

In her appearance on the TV show 'Kya Drama Hai', Pakistani television actress and presenter Nadia Khan made some serious comments regarding the actors in Bollywood. Commenting on the Khan trio (Shah Rukh, Amir, and Salman), Nadia Khan has alleged that the veteran actors conspired together to not allow Pakistani artists such as Fawad Khan in India. Her clip from the show is making rounds on social media.

"India's leading actors, including the three Khans — Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh — were scared of young Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan. Pakistani artists were not banned for political reasons, but Indian actors conspired against them," Nadia said.

The actor continued, "When our actors like Fawad started working in India, they gained immense popularity, which made some of India's biggest actors insecure. They made it a political issue and forced them to be banned. Politicians had no problem with our actors Indian stars felt threatened by their popularity. They knew that people in India would love Pakistani artists because they are really talented. They don't need to show off their bodies for popularity, their bold eyes and dialogues are enough."

Khan further elaborated by commenting on how Pakistani shows, which are made at half the price of Indian shows are liked by Indians. The love that Pakistani artists were receiving made the big stars in the industry vulnerable and they caused the Pakistan ban.

In the aftermath of the 2016 Uri terror attacks, the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India imposed a ban on Pakistani artists from working in India till the relations between the two countries eased off. In 2023, the Supreme Court of India quashed a plea seeking a ban on Pakistani artists.