Actor Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar blessed with a baby girl

Jodha Akbar star Nikitin Dheer and wife Kratika Sengar welcomed their first child, a baby girl today. The actress announced her pregnancy with husband Nikitin a few months ago. The couple tied the knot in 2014.Kratika Sengar, who was last seen on the show Choti Sarrdaarni, has embraced motherhood. The actress and her husband Nikitin Dheer were blessed with a baby girl on May 12. For the past few days, Kratika had been sharing pictures from her maternity shoots.

Recently, Kratika also talked about how she is worried regarding her career post embracing motherhood. She mentioned how she might not get the same offers and told India Today, “Now, after this, I don’t know when I will work next. I know one thing, the same offers might not come because, obviously, I might be unable to give like 12 hours of my day to work, but let’s see. I feel like I am in a tunnel where I can’t see the end. I do want to get back to work after a certain point. I am open to taking up any good offer that comes my way eventually. Kratika Sengar was last seen in Choti Sarrdaarni. Prior to this, she featured in several television shows including Kasam, Punar Vivah, Jhansi Ki Rani and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil among others. Nikitin, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar’s Shershaah which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Nikitin portrayed the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in the film which was based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra’s life.