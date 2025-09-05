Actor Nivin Pauly on his upcoming film Baby Girl: Her cry ignites a storm!

Chennai, Sep 5 The makers of director Arun Varma's eagerly awaited film, 'Baby Girl', featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Lijomol Jose, Abhimanyu Thilakan and Sangeeth Prathap in the lead, on Friday released the first look poster of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers also released a motion poster of the film on the festive occasion of Onam.

Actor Nivin Pauly, who took to his X timeline to share the film's first look poster and motion poster, wrote, "Her Cry Ignites A Storm. Her Heartbeat Changes Destinies. Our Baby Girl Takes Her First Step With The Motion Poster And First look."

The motion poster manages to arouse the curiosity of audiences without giving anything away about the plot of the film. The motion poster opens with a voice over. One hears a police officer reporting some developments back to the police headquarters over his walkie talkie. We are then shown the four main characters of the film emerging one by one. We get to know from the motion poster that Abhimanyu Thilakan plays a cop in the film. Lijomol Jose, best known for her performance in Jai Bhim and actor Sangeeth Prathap, who plays a crucial supporting character in Premalu, are then introduced to audiences. Finally, Navin Pauly's face comes up. Interstingly, the first look poster of the film shows these four characters looking in one direction while several other faceless people seem to be looking the other way around.

Produced by well known producer Listin Stephen, best known for having produced superhit films like Traffic and the National Award winning Ustaad Hotel, Baby Girl has triggered huge interest as its story has been penned by popular writers Bobby and Sanjay, who are known for their heart-touching stories in films such as Traffic and Ayalum Njanum Thammil.

Baby Girl boasts of not just a strong cast but an equally impressive technical team as well. It has music by Christy Joby and editing by Shyjith Kumaran. Cinematography for this eagerly awaited film is by Faiz Siddik. Baby Girl has two executive producers in Naveen P Thomas and Santhosh Krishnan and a line producer in Akhil Yesodharan.

Costumes for the film have been designed by Melwy J and make up is by Rasheed Ahammed. The stunt sequences in the film have been choreographed by stunt choreographer Vicky.

