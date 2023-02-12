Actor Rana Daggubati, father Suresh Babu booked in land-grabbing case, summons issued

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and his father, noted film producer D. Suresh Babu have been booked in an alleged land-grabbing case. The complainant, businessman Pramod Kumar, filed the case with regard to a dispute over the and property at Film Nagar in Hyderabad. Kumar has alleged that the father-son duo is pressuring him to vacate land that belongs to him. The third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally in the city has issued summons to them in this matter.

According to the complaint, the disputed land in Shaikpet was leased out to him in 2014 by Suresh Babu. When the lease ended, Suresh Babu allegedly decided to sell the property to him for Rs 18 crore and a deal was struck. Pramod Kumar claims that while he has made a payment of Rs 5 crore towards the deal, Suresh Babu has not bothered to complete sale and registration processes. The complainant has alleged that before the matter could be resolved, Suresh Babu transferred the property to his son Rana`s name.

On November 3, 2022, 12 henchmen hired by the duo forcibly evicted me from the premises of my milkshake outlet in Film Nagar, which is on a piece of land apparently owned by Rana now. Previously, it was owned by Suresh,” alleged Kumar, adding, "I had filed a civil case against Suresh Babu at the city court earlier because he had taken an advance of '5 Cr for a sale agreement of '18 Cr,but later backed out and refused to register it on my name. In 2021, after I filed a Specific Performance (of Contract) for remedy, I learnt that the land had been transferred to Rana’s name! I had to file an interim application later, and the case is still running in court.