Actor Rushad Rana Weds Ketaki Walawalkar

Anupamaa fame actor Rushad Rana tied the knot with creative director Ketaki Walawalkar in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday, January 4. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the entire cast of Anupamaa including Rupali Ganguly. While Rushad looked charming in an off-white traditional ensemble, Ketaki sported a green silk saree and looked prettiest too.

Sharing pictures, Rupali wrote, “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii," and dropped red heart emojis. Rushad Rana is well known for his performances in popular shows such as Hip Hip Hurray, Kehta Hai Dil, Sasural Simar Ka and more. He has also acted in Bollywood movies such as Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and more.