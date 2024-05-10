Actor Shreyas Talpade Reveals Why Films of Big Stars Are Failing at the Box Office

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who had suffered a heart attack, is now ready to make his comeback in Bollywood with the film 'Kartam Bhugtam'. The film is slated to release in cinema halls on May 17, 2024. Meanwhile 'Iqbal' actor recently had a fun chitchat session with the YouTuber Siddharth Kannan. He expressed his views about the changing tastes of the viewers, especially among the fans of the stalwarts. He revealed the reason why people of big actors are opting out of watching films in theaters.

When youtuber Siddharth asked the Golmaal actor about why people opt out watching films in theater he said, People are done, they are tired. Audience watches trailer and guess what to expect from movie and should we watch it or not.

When discussing actors' reactions to the Bollywood boycott trend and urging fans not to come watch films if they don't want to, Iqbal actor said, Actors are responding to boycott trend are wrong. He emphasized that the audience is like a god to them, as they are the ones who created them. If something is wrong, apologize and move forward. If you want them to come to theaters, don't say it's okay if they want to come, otherwise, we are okay. There is no shame in feeling sorry. Just apologize and move on.

About Film "Kartam Bhugtam"

The film "Kartam Bhugtam" is a highly anticipated psychological thriller directed by Soham P Shah and set to hit theaters on May 17, 2024. The movie features a talented ensemble cast including Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany. It explores ancient concepts of astrology and karma, with the title roughly translating to 'what goes around, comes around' or 'as you sow, so shall you reap.' The soundtracks and background music are composed by Shabbir Ahmed, and the cinematography is done by Santosh Thundiyil. The film is a nationwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.